New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a fresh development regarding the alleged Congress Toolkit case, sources on Thursday have revealed to news agency ANI that a senior-level team of the Delhi Police's Special Cell interrogated TwitterIndia Managing Director Manish Maheshwari in Bengaluru last month on May 31.

The Delhi Police had earlier sent a notice to Twitter, seeking an explanation from the microblogging platform to explain the rationale and share all the information on how it described the toolkit as manipulated media.

The police had also visited the Twitter India offices in Lado Sarai, Delhi and Gurgaon on May 24 with the notice over the tagging some of the posts on an alleged Congress "toolkit" against the Central government, as "manipulated media".

Earlier, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology had written to Twitter objecting to it tagging some of the posts on an alleged Congress toolkit against the Central government, as manipulated media. It asked Twitter to remove the tag as the matter is pending investigation before a law enforcement agency.

This comes a day after Twitter lost its status as an intermediary in India after the America-based social media giant failed to comply with the new IT rules enacted by the Government of India. Twitter is the only social media platform among the mainstream that has not adhered to the new laws.

With this, Twitter will not be considered as the platform for hosting the content for various users across the country but it will be held directly editorially responsible for posts and content posted on its platform.

The implication of this development is that if there is any charge against Twitter for alleged unlawful content it would be treated as a publisher - not an intermediary - and be liable for punishment under any law, including IT Act, as also the penal laws of the country.

Twitter Inc has also been named in an FIR filed by the Uttar Pradesh Police along with Twitter Communications India and 7 others including journalists for sharing a video clip on social media in which an elderly man was seen saying that he was thrashed by some people who also cut off his beard and forced to chant Jai Shree Ram.

The FIR states that the Ghaziabad police had issued a clarification statement with facts of the incident but despite that, the accused did not remove the video from their Twitter handles. The police had also clarified that those who attacked Saifi included Hindu as well as Muslim men and the incident was a result of personal issues between them and not communal, it said.





(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan