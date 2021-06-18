In its notice, the Uttar Pradesh Police has asked Manish Maheshwari to appear before it at the Loni border police station and record his statements within seven days.

Ghaziabad | Jagran News Desk: The Uttar Pradesh on Friday sent a legal notice to Twitter India Managing Director (MD) Manish Maheshwari for "provoking communal unrest" over the viral video of an elderly man being assaulted in Ghaziabad's Loni.

In its notice, the Uttar Pradesh Police has asked Maheshwari to appear before it at the Loni border police station and record his statements within seven days, reported news agency ANI.

This comes a day after the Uttar Pradesh Police registered an FIR against several journalists and political leaders for "provoking communal sentiments" after an elderly man claimed that he was assaulted by some people in Ghaziabad on June 5. The FIR was registered under Sections 153, 153A, 295A, 505, 120B and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In a video that went viral on social media, the man -- who has been identified as Abdul Shamad Saifi -- purportedly said that he was attacked and forced to chant "Jai Shri Ram".

However, the Ghaziabad Police has declined a communal angle and said that Saifi, who is a resident of Anoopshahar in the adjoining Bulandshahr district, did not make any such allegation in the FIR.

Though five people have arrested for assaulting Saifi, the Ghaziabad Police has maintained that the incident took place because the accused were unhappy over the 'tabeez' (amulets) sold to them by Saifi.

"On social media, we came across a video where an elderly man - Abdul Samad, resident of UP's Bulandshahr, is being attacked by some men. When we investigated this further, we found that he came on June 5 from Loni border area. From there, Abdul Samad, who makes amulets, went to Hazipur village. He already knew the accused. The men, who were upset with him, had called him. Several arrests have already been made," the Ghaziabad Police said in a statement.

However, Saifi's family has denied the claims made by the Uttar Pradesh Police and said that they don't deal in selling 'tabeez'. "No one in our family does this business. We are carpenters. The police are not saying the right thing - let them investigate and prove it," the family said, as reported by an English news channel.

