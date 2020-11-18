Microblogging website Twitter has apologised for wrongly geotagging a part of Ladakh as part of China and assured the parliamentary panel of rectifying the mistake by November 30, the Committee's chairman Meenakshi Lekhi said on Wednesday.

“We have received an affidavit from Twitter where they have accepted their mistake of wrongly geotagging a part of Ladakh and showing it as part of China and informed that they will rectify it by November 30,” Lekhi told news agency ANI.

“Twitter apologised for the mistake and has informed us that they are working on a correction. By November 30, 2020, they will rectify the mistake,” she added.

