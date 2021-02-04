Twitter has deleted two tweets of Kangana Ranaut in the last two hours. "We have taken action on Tweets that were in violation of the Twitter Rules in line with our range of enforcement options," Twitter said in a statement.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Two days after Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut countered global pop-star, Rihanna, over her tweets in support of the farmers' protest and called the farmer protesters 'terrorist', micro-blogging site Twitter today deleted some of her tweets and said that posts by the actress violated its rules on hate speech.

Twitter has deleted two tweets of Kangana Ranaut in the last two hours. "We have taken action on Tweets that were in violation of the Twitter Rules in line with our range of enforcement options," Twitter said in a statement.

Twitter's move came after Kangana Ranaut went into a rampage on the micro-blogging site over Rihanna's tweet in support of the ongoing farmers' protest at several Delhi borders. The Queen actress called the farmer protesters 'terrorist' in one of the tweets and said that they are trying to divide the country. Kangana Ranaut also termed Rihanna a 'fool'.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan