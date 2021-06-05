The “last notice” issued to Twitter by the government of India categorically stated that such non-compliance by the platform will lead to “unintended consequences” which includes Twitter losing exemption from liability as an intermediary.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A day after Nigeria banned Twitter ‘indefinitely’ after the platform deleted a tweet by President Muhammadu Buhari, India has issued “last notice” to Twitter to comply with new Information Technology (Intermediary guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

The “last notice” issued to Twitter by the government of India categorically stated that such non-compliance by the platform will lead to “unintended consequences” which includes Twitter losing exemption from liability as an intermediary. Because to be considered an intermediary, Twitter must fully comply with new IT Rules.

Why Twitter faces an ‘indefinite ban’ in Nigeria?

President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria while taking on the protestors who reportedly blocked a key road outside capital Abuja tweeted on Tuesday night: "Many of those misbehaving today are too young to be aware of the destruction and loss of lives that occurred during the Nigeria civil war. Those of us in the fields for 30 months, who went through the war, will treat them in the language they understand.”

A day after on Wednesday, San Francisco-based microblogging platform deleted the Nigerian President’s above tweet over violation of the platform’s policies. This caused a massive uproar in the West African country’s power circles in the capital Abuja.

"Twitter may have its own rules, it's not the universal rule. If Mr President, anywhere in the world feels very bad and concerned about a situation, he is free to express such views," country’s Information and Culture minister Lai Mohammed had said on Wednesday while accusing Twitter of having overlooked the tweets of many ‘secessionists’ in the country.

In the further set of proceedings, the Nigerian government announced on Friday that it was suspending Twitter’s operations indefinitely because of "persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria's corporate existence".

Twitter and the government of India – the tussle continues

After three months of the notification of new IT rules, Twitter has not designated a Chief Compliance Officer, Nodal Contact Person and a Grievance Officer in accordance with the new IT rules, according to the latest notice issued to the microblogging platform by the Union government.

In a development that furthered the tussle between the Union government and the microblogging platform, Twitter on Saturday briefly removed the verification badge of Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu for ‘inactivity’ which was reinstated hours later. Furthermore, the verification badges of various RSS functionaries including the RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat stay dropped since Saturday morning.

