Notably, Vinay Prakash's name on Twitter's website appears along with Jeremy Kessel, who is the company's Global Legal Policy Director.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the ongoing standoff with the Centre over the new I-T Rules, social media giant Twitter on Sunday appointed Vinay Prakash as its Resident Grievance Officer (RGO) for India. The announcement was made on the official website of the micro-blogging website.

Notably, Prakash's name on Twitter's website appears along with Jeremy Kessel, who is the company's Global Legal Policy Director. "Twitter can be contacted in India at the following address: 4th Floor, The Estate, 121 Dickenson Road, Bangalore 560 042," the Twitter statement read.

This comes days after Twitter informed the Delhi High Court that an interim RGO will be appointed by July 11. However, the Delhi High Court has made it clear to Twitter that it will not be granted any protection, allowing the Centre to take action against the social media giant in case of any breach of the new I-T Rules.

"It is made clear that since this court has not passed any interim order, this court has granted time to Respondent No 2 (Twitter Inc) to file affidavit, no protection is granted. It is open to Centre to take action against the Respondent 2 in case of any breach of the Rules," the court told Twitter.

Twitter, which has an estimated 1.75 crore users in India, has been at loggerheads with the Centre over the I-T Rules 2021 that were enacted in May this year. It has lost its legal shield as an intermediary in India, becoming liable for users posting any unlawful content.

Twitter has failed to comply with the IT Rules, 2021 as on July 1 for the following reasons -- chief compliance officer has not been appointed; the positions of RGO and nodal contact person are vacant, and the physical contact address, which was shown to be there on May 29, is not available again on Twitter website, the Centre had in an affidavit earlier.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma