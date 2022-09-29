Twitter Accounts Of PFI, Its Members Taken Down; Kerala, TN Initiate Steps Towards Ban

After the Popular Front Of India was banned by the Centre, the Twitter accounts of the Islamic group and its leaders were taken down in India. PFI's other social media accounts on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube were also removed.

Among the Twitter handles withheld by the microblogging site were @PFIofficial with nearly 81,000 followers and those of its chairperson OMA Salam (@oma_salam) and general secretary Anis Ahmed (@AnisPFI). The two leaders, who had a combined following of over 1.3 lakh users, have been arrested along with over 200 other leaders.

The PFI has been banned by Centre for five years after nationwide raids by NIA and arrests of its members. The group faces the stringent anti-terror law, under which they have been accused of having "terror links" with groups like ISIS. Following the ban, the PFI state leadership issued a statement saying the organisation has been disbanded.

Further, governments across various states, including Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra, initiated steps to implement the ban. The steps would enable the district administration and police to take action against the group and its members.

In Kerala, the Home Department issued an order delegating powers to the District Magistrates (DMs) and Police Superintendents (SPs), under Sections 7 (power to prohibit the use of funds of an unlawful association and 8 (power to notify places used for the purpose of an unlawful association) of UAPA.

In neighbouring Tamil Nadu, the RSS state headquarters and BJP state office in Chennai were given heavy police security cover as the state intelligence had received inputs of possible attacks following the ban, IANS reported.

The state police have also provided security to all the district offices of the BJP and RSS at Coimbatore and Madurai offices. Police said that there were intelligence inputs and no chances were to be taken.

Delhi Police too is on a high alert in order to maintain the law and order situation, ANI reported. Active police deployment could be seen in different parts of Delhi with Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) in different districts taking stock of the situation on the ground.

"We are on alert mode. We are ready to handle any situation. North East district has been put under active Yellow scheme, Orange scheme and Red scheme. Today, an exercise was conducted in North East district to check the effectiveness of the Yellow Scheme which is meant to deal with any exigency in the district," DCP Sanjay Kumar was quoted by ANI as saying.