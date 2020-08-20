Bhushan said that he was shocked that the top court did not provide him with the complaint on the basis of which the contempt was taken.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Supreme Court Thursday granted two days to activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan, who has been held guilty of contempt, to reconsider his 'defiant statement' refusing to apologise for his contemptuous tweets against the judiciary.

"Doing a hundred good things can't give a person the license to commit ten crimes," the court observed, even as Bhushan said he would "cheerfully submit to any penalty" in the criminal contempt case.

Bhushan told a bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra that he would consult his lawyers and think over the apex court's suggestion.

Attorney General K K Venugopal urged the bench, also comprising Justices B R Gavai and Krishna Murari, not to award any punishment to Bhushan in the contempt case saying he has already been convicted.

The bench said it cannot consider the request of Venugopal unless Bhushan reconsiders his earlier stand of not apologising for his tweets.

The tone, tenor and content of Bhushan's statement makes it worse; is it defence or aggravation, the court told Venugopal.

The top court said it can be very lenient if there is realisation of mistake, and posted the matter for further hearing on August 24.

Earlier in the day, Bhushan told the court that he was "pained" for being held guilty of contempt of court, while refusing to apologise for his tweets.

Submitting that it would be "contemptuous" on his part "to offer apology", Bhushan said that he was shocked that the top court did not provide him with the complaint on the basis of which the contempt was taken.

“I am dismayed and disappointed that the court did not find it necessary to provide me the copy of the contempt petition”, he said. “My tweets simply showed my bonafide belief”.

Bhushan said that open criticism is necessary in democracy to safeguard the constitutional order.

“My tweets were a small attempt to discharge what I consider my highest duty...", he said.

"I do not ask for mercy. I do not appeal for magnanimity. I cheerfully submit to any punishment that the court may impose..," said Bhushan.

The court rejected Bhushan's submission that the arguments on quantum of sentence in the contempt proceedings in which he has been held guilty be heard by another top court bench.

A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra gave assurance to Bhushan that no punishment will be acted upon till his review against the order convicting him in the case will be decided.

The bench also comprising Justices B R Gavi and Krishna Murari told senior advocate Dushyant Dave, representing Bhushan, that he is asking them to commit an "act of impropriety" by saying that argument on sentencing be heard by another bench.

At the outset, Dave sought deferment of hearing on the quantum of sentence in the case saying that he would be filing a review petition against the conviction order.

The hearing in the matter is going on.

The top court on August 14 held Bhushan guilty of criminal contempt for his derogatory tweets against the judiciary, saying they cannot be said to be a fair criticism of the functioning of the judiciary made in the public interest.

