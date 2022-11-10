TV Channels Must Air 30 Minutes Of 'National Interest' Content Daily; What Are The New Guidelines

THE CENTRE has approved new guidelines for television channels in India which has made it mandatory for broadcasters to air content of national and public interest for 30 minutes every day.

After 11 years, the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting on Wednesday approved the guidelines for the uplinking and downlinking of TV channel. The guidelines were first issued in 2005 then it was revised in 2011.

The 'Guidelines for Uplinking and Downlinking of Television Channels in India, 2022', allow limited liability partnerships and companies to allow uplinking of foreign channels from Indian teleports for beaming content in countries covered by the satellite footprint.

What Are The New Guidelines For Channels:

- The need to obtain permission to broadcast events live has been eliminated, and the only requirement now is that events be registered in advance.

- Going ahead, there will be no need for previously required approval for change of language or conversion of mode of transmission from Standard Definition (SD) to High Definition (HD) or vice versa. Just advance notification would be necessary.

- A company or LLP can utilise news collecting tools other than DSNG, such as optic fibre, bag back, mobile, etc. without needing a separate permit in case of emergency if it has no more than two Directors or Partners. However, this modification is subject to security clearance after the new appointment.

- The guidelines also grant permission for a news agency for a five-year period against one year at present.

- The guidelines also make it mandatory for TV Channels uplinking in a frequency band other than C-band to encrypt their signals.

- Every day, television networks will have to air 30 minutes of public interest programming on topics of national importance, such as promoting literacy, protecting the environment, preserving cultural heritage, promoting women's rights, promoting rural development, promoting health and family welfare, and promoting science and technology.