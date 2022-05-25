Srinagar | Jagran News Desk: A 35-year-old female television artist was shot dead by terrorists while her 10-year-old nephew was injured at the Chadoora area in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district, said officials on Wednesday.

The woman has been identified as Amreen Bhat.

"Terrorists fired upon one Amreen Bhat at her residence in Chadoora, Budgam today. She was shifted to a hospital where doctors declared her dead. Her 10-year-old nephew also received a bullet injury on his arm," said the Jammu and Kashmir Police, as reported by news agency ANI.

The police suspect that the attack was carried out by three terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). The area has been cordoned off, police said, adding that a case has been registered and an investigation underway.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah has condemned the attack, saying "there can be no justification for attacking innocent women and children like this".

"Shocked and deeply saddened by the murderous militant attack on Ambreen Bhat. Sadly Ambreen lost her life in the attack and her nephew was injured," Abdullah tweeted.

"May Allah grant her place in Jannat."

"Her nephew is a young 10 year old boy. Yesterday it was a police constable’s daughter injured in an attack and today this young 10 year old child. How does anyone justify these attacks," he added.

This horrendous incident comes a day after the terrorists shot dead a police constable in Srinagar's Soura. The constable's seven-year-old daughter was also injured in the attack.

This was the third attack on a police official in the Valley this month. On May 7, militants shot dead a policeman at Aiwa bridge, close to the Anchar locality, while another policeman was shot dead in Pulwama district on May 13.

"Terrorists fired at Constable Qadri outside his house at Ganaie Mohalla in Anchar area of Srinagar district," news agency PTI quoted an official as saying. "Qadri and his daughter were shifted to the nearby SKIMS hospital, where he succumbed to injuries."

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma