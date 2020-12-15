During his address at the mega ceremony, Prime Minister hailed Kutch's ability to become one of the fastest developing areas in the country and said that Kutch is taking big steps towards new-age technology and new age economy.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday visited Dhordo in Kutch and laid the foundation stone of several development projects including a desalination plant, a hybrid renewable energy park, and a fully automated milk processing and packing plant, in the state.

During his address at the mega ceremony, PM Modi hailed the new farm laws, which are at the core of the massive protest by the farmer unions from several north Indian states, and said that the new legislation is the need of the farmers. He also asserted that his government at the Centre is always committed to the welfare of the cultivators of the country.

"The agriculture reforms that have taken place are exactly what farmer bodies and even Opposition have been asking over the years. Government of India is always committed to farmer welfare & we will keep assuring the farmers and addressing their concerns", PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also attacked the opposition and said that those, who were demanding the same legislation during their rule, are now misleading the farmers.

"People who are sitting in the Opposition & misleading farmers today were in the favour of these farm reforms during their govt. They could not make a decision during their govt. Today when the nation has taken a historical step then these people are misleading farmers", PM said.

He also hailed Kutch's ability to become one of the fastest developing areas in the country and said that Kutch is taking big steps towards new-age technology and new age economy.

"Today Kutch has taken a big step towards new-age technology and new age economy", PM Narendra Modi said, at the foundation stone laying ceremony of development projects in Kutch. "Today Kutch is one of the fastest developing areas. Connectivity is improving here day by day", the PM added.

Prime Minister also reminisced the earthquake that hit the coast of Kutch and appreciated the efforts of the people there to turn disappointment into hope.

"People of Kutch turned disappointment into hope...Even a big earthquake couldn't shatter the morale of Kutch residents. Everyone stood-up again after the quake and now look where have they taken Kutch", PM Modi said.

"Over the last twenty years, Gujarat introduced many farmer-friendly schemes. Gujarat was among the earliest to work on strengthening solar energy capacities", PM added.

Harnessing its vast coastline, Gujarat is taking a significant step towards transforming seawater to potable drinking water with the upcoming Desalination Plant at Mandvi, Kutch. The Desalination Plant, with 10 crore litre per day capacity (100 MLD), will strengthen water security in Gujarat by complementing Narmada Grid, Sauni network and treated waste-water infrastructure.

