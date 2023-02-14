Turkey-Syria Earthquake: Medical Equipment Worth Rs 7 Cr Sent By India; Death Toll Climbs To Over 35,000

AS WORLD is continuing its support for earthquake-affected Turkey and Syria, India on Tuesday said that it has sent emergency relief material comprising life-saving medicines, protective items and critical care equipment valued at over Rs 7 crore to both countries.

Highlighting the efforts of his ministry in providing emergency relief material to both nations, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted, "India is providing assistance to the two countries in the spirit of its age-old tradition of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam".

A week on from a deadly earthquake of magnitude 7.8 that hit southeastern Turkiye and northern Syria in the early hours of February 6, the search and rescue for the survivors are being continued.

So far, more than 35,000 people have been killed while many are still believed to be trapped under the rubble of the earthquake. The deadliest earthquake devastated thousands of buildings and left tens of thousands of people injured and homeless.

As the counties cry for help, India under "Under Operation Dost" extended its support. Continuing its effort to help Turkey and Syria, India is sending search and rescue teams a field hospital, materials, medicines and equipment to both countries.

On February 6, three truckloads of relief materials were arranged at the Hindon air base comprising life-saving emergency medicines and protective items within 12 hours. The 5,945-ton emergency relief material included 27 life-saving medicines, two kinds of protective items and three categories of critical care equipment, valued at approximately Rs 2 crore, the statement, as quoted by PTI, said.

The consignment for Syria consisted of 72 critical care drugs, consumables and protective items of 7.3 tons, valued at Rs 1.4 crore while relief materials sent for Turkiye included 14 types of medical and critical care equipment, valued at Rs 4 crore, it said.

On Sunday, another earthquake of magnitude 4.7 struck Turkey's southern city of Kahramanmaras. As the rescue continues, recently, a two-month-old infant was rescued alive after more than 128 hours from the debris of collapsed structure in earthquake-affected Turkey’s Hatay.