Turkey, Syria Earthquake: India To Send NDRF Personnel, Medical Teams For Rescue And Relief Work

PRINCIPAL Secretary to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Dr. PK Mishra, on Monday held a meeting in the South Block to discuss immediate relief measures for Turkey in wake of the devastating earthquake that has hit the country. The meeting concluded with the decision to dispatch Search and Rescue teams of the National Disaster Response Force with relief material. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised “all possible assistance to cope with this tragedy” in a tweet earlier in the day.

“Two teams of NDRF comprising 100 personnel with specially trained dog squads and necessary equipment are ready to be flown to the earthquake-hit area for search & rescue operations,” Prime Minister’s office said in a statement.

The Government of India is cooperating with Turkish authorities to provide this relief to the people affected by the calamity, a statement released by the government said. As part of the relief measures, medical teams will also be sent to Turkey.

The Indian Embassy in Ankara, capital city of Turkey, and the Consulate General of India in Istanbul are co-ordinating with the Government of Republic of Turkey. Medical teams that will be sent to the country, that is a link between the Europe and Asia, will comprise of trained doctors and paramedics who will take with them all essential medicines, the statement added.

"Anguished by the loss of lives & damage of property due to earthquake in Turkey. Condolences to bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. India stands in solidarity with people of Turkey & is ready to offer all possible assistance to cope with this tragedy," Prime Minister Narendra Modi had tweeted today.

A deadly earthquake of 7.9 magnitude had shook the Eastern regions of Turkey and Northern Syria earlier in the day. The calamity has claimed over 1,200 lives in both Turkey and Syria, with most of the deaths being reported from Turkey.

The epicentre of the quake was reportedly near the city of Gaziantep. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey and is spread over the narrow bosporus straight that connects the Black Sea and the Sea of Marmara. Half of the city lies in Europe while the other half lies in Asia.

(With agency inputs)