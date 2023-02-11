Turkey Earthquake: NDRF Team Rescues 8-Year-Old Girl Alive From Rubble In Nurdagi | Watch

THE NATIONAL Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Team in a joint operation with the Turkish army rescued an eighty-year-old girl from the debris of collapsed structure in Nurdagi town of Gaziantep province on Friday. The catastrophic earthquake, which hit Turkey and Syria on Monday, has so far claimed over 20,000 lives in both countries.

The NDRF has so far rescued two children and pulled out as many as 13 bodies from the debris. "The NDRF team in a joint operation with the Turkish army successfully rescued another live child victim, 8 yrs, female — from a collapsed structure in Nurdagi town of Gaziantep province," the agency said in a statement.

"Rescuers have saved two lives and retrieved 13 bodies from the debris till now. The rescue operation of the force is continuing since February 7 in the affected areas of Turkiye," an NDRF spokesperson said.

The rescue operation video of the second girl pulled out of the debris which was released by the NDRF shows metal cutters cutting through the debris of the buildings. Both bare hands and earth-moving equipment have been used during the rescue operation.

Following a tragic earthquake on Monday in Turkey and Syria, which has so far claimed more than 20,000 lives, India launched ‘Operation Dost’ to provide aid to both nations. Three NDRF teams comprising 152 personnel have been deployed in Turkey for conducting relief and rescue operations.

Earlier, a six-year-old girl, Naureen was rescued by the NDRF team from the same area. The canine team led by labrador Julie pointed rescuers to the spot where six-year-old Naureen was buried in the debris of a multi-storied structure. However, three of her family members died in the incident but the girl is recovering in an army field hospital.

Home Minister Amit Shah also applauded the efforts of the NDRF team in rescuing the small girl from the rubble of collapsed structure. Taking to Twitter he said, "Proud of our NDRF. In the rescue operations in Türkiye, Team IND-11 saved the life of a six-year-old girl, Beren, in Gaziantep city. Under the guidance of PM @narendramodi, we are committed to making @NDRFHQ the world's leading disaster response force. OperationDost."

Proud of our NDRF.



In the rescue operations in Türkiye, Team IND-11 saved the life of a six-year-old girl, Beren, in Gaziantep city.



Under the guidance of PM @narendramodi, we are committed to making @NDRFHQ the world’s leading disaster response force. #OperationDost pic.twitter.com/NfvGZB24uK — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 9, 2023

The major difficulties that rescuers are facing on the ground are earthquakes, cold, and dehydration, they said. However, they are also worrying about the instability of the structures that are being investigated for finding potential survivors.