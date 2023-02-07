Turkey Earthquake: India Dispatches First Batch Of Earthquake Relief Material

India dispatched the first batch of earthquake relief material to Turkey on Tuesday. (Image Credits: @MEAIndia/ Twitter)

HOURS after the announcement made by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), India dispatched the first batch of earthquake relief material to Turkey on Tuesday. The shipment included a team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel along with a specially trained dog squad and necessary equipment and the crucial tools required for the aid efforts.

More than 4,000 people were killed while thousands were injured after three catastrophic earthquakes jolted Turkey and Syria on Monday, the Associated Press reported.

Taking to Twitter, Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs shared updates and wrote, "India's Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) capabilities in action. The 1st batch of earthquake relief material leaves for Türkiye, along with NDRF Search & Rescue Teams, specially trained dog squads, medical supplies, drilling machines & other necessary equipment."

Deepak Talwar, Deputy Commandant, NDRF, who is leading the first NDRF team from India to Turkey, told ANI that this team is consisting of 47 NDRF personnel and three senior officers to perform recovery and response work as per the United Nations guidelines.

"We have received the orders for two teams. The first team is about to move very soon and the second team will be leaving in the morning. We're going for disaster response & after that, humanitarian aid will be provided as per Government of India guidelines," he said.

The PMO in a statement on Monday the country has decided that the search and rescue teams of NDRF and medical teams along with relief materials would be dispatched immediately in coordination with the Turkish government.

"Medical teams are also being readied with trained doctors and paramedics with essential medicines. Relief material will be dispatched in coordination with the Turkish government and the Indian Embassy in Ankara and Consulate General office in Istanbul," the PMO said.

On Monday, an earthquake of magnitude 7.8 centred in the Pazarcik district jolted Kahramanmaras and hit several provinces, including Gaziantep, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, Adiyaman, Malatya, Osmaniye, Hatay, and Kilis in Turkey, as per the Anadolu Agency report.

After a magnitude of 7.8 earthquakes, a second earthquake of magnitude 7.6 struck southern Turkey and a third quake of magnitude 6.0 hit central Turkey later in the evening.