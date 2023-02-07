Turkey Earthquake: Govt Holds Urgent Meet Over Humanitarian Aid, Indigo Offers Free Cargo Movement

As the India prepares to send aid to earthquake-hit Turkey, the government on Tuesday held an urgent meeting with Indian carriers that operate flight services to the western Asian nation. IndiGo airlines, which has recently begun its wide-body flight services to Istanbul by Boeing 777, offered to transport cargo free of cost on its scheduled flights.

"The Indian aviation regulator has held a meeting with Indian carriers over operating flights to Turkey for cargo movements in commercial scheduled flights. IndiGo has offered free cargo movement on its scheduled commercial flights using Boeing 777 aircraft to Istanbul," ANI quoted an aviation industry source as saying.

Expressing the support of Indian flight operators for Turkey, IndiGo has said, "The Indian carrier colony is with Turkey in the disaster and we are ready to provide free cargo movement for humanitarian aid."

The meeting was also attended by other ministries. A final decision in the matter is awaited.

Meanwhile, the first Indian Air Force plane reached Adana earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday. India has sent disaster relief material and rescue team to assist with the search and rescue efforts in Turkey.

The C17 flight with over 50 personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and a specially trained dog squad along with necessary equipment, including medical supplies, drilling machines and other equipment required for the aid efforts departed for Turkey early this morning.

Turkish Embassy in New Delhi tweeted, "First batch of earthquake relief material along with NDRF's special search and rescue teams and trained dog squads just arrived in Turkiye. Thank you India for your support and solidarity."

Turkey was hit by a series of earthquakes on Monday. Over 5,000 people were killed and tens of thousands were injured and rendered homeless after a magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck Turkey and Syria early on Monday. It further experienced four more quakes over the