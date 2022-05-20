Banihal/Jammu | Jagran News Desk: In a tragic incident, a part of a four-lane under-construction tunnel collapsed at Khooni Nala on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in the Makerkote area in Ramban district, injuring four people and trapping several others, officials said on Friday. According to the Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority at least 10 labourers are still missing and a search operation is underway.

"A part of an under-construction tunnel collapsed at Khooni Nala, Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in the Makerkote area of Ramban. 6 to 7 feared trapped; one person rescued. Rescue operation is underway," the Deputy Commissioner said.

According to officials, a small portion of the front side of the tunnel at Khooni nallah collapsed on Thursday night during an audit. A joint rescue operation was launched immediately by police and the Army, they said. Four people were rescued in injured condition, and several others are still trapped inside the tunnel, the officials said.

"I’m in constant touch with DC. Nearly 10 labour workers trapped under the debris. Another 2 rescued and hospitalised with injuries. Rescue operations on. Civil administration & Police authorities are monitoring the situation", Union Minister Jitendra Singh said.

Unfortunate incident of collapse of an under construction tunnel on National Highway stretch between Ramban and Ramsu in district Ramban, Jammu & Kashmir. I’m in constant touch with DC Sh Mussrat Islam. Nearly 10 labour workers trapped under the debris. Another 2 rescued and

Several machines and vehicles, including bulldozers and trucks, which were parked on the front side of the tunnel, suffered damage. Ramban Deputy Commissioner Massaratul Islam and Senior Superintendent of Police Mohita Sharma are at the spot, supervising the rescue operation, according to the officials.

Those trapped inside the tunnel belong to the company conducting the work of auditing the tunnel. Several ambulances were dispatched to the location from Banihal, the officials added.

