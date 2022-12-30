Tunisha Suicide Case: Sheezan’s Lawyer Says 'No Evidence Against Him, Will Be Proven Not Guilty Soon'

After Tunisha's family pinned the blame for their daughter's death on Sheezan, his lawyer has to defend him saying the allegations are baseless. (Image Courtesy: _tunisha.sharma_ /Instagram)

Coming hot at the heels of Tunisha Sharma’s mother’s statement, in which she alleged that her daughter was slapped by accused Sheezan Khan on the day of their break up, his lawyer has claimed that Sheezan will come out as innocent soon and that the police have no evidence against him. Sheezan’s lawyer described allegations of Tunisha’s mother as ‘baseless’.

"In the investigation, it has become clear that police has no evidence against Sheezan. All allegations made by Tunisha’s mother are baseless. Police is investigating the case, we should wait. I am very confident that Sheezan will be proven not guilty," Sheezan’s lawyer was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.

The statement from Sheezan’s lawyer follows the extension of his police custody till Saturday by the Vasai court. Sheezan's police custody ended today after which he was produced before the court.

"Tunisha cannot die by suicide. I just don’t know what happened in the 10-15 mins. God knows what he did with my child since it happened in Sheezan’s makeup room. The day they broke up, Sheezan slapped her and she cried a lot saying he used me. Initially, she had told me that she likes Sheezan," Tunisha’s mother said, as quoted by ANI, on Friday.

Earlier in the previous week, Sheezan’s lawyer Shailendra Mishra had alleged that his client is being ‘framed’ in the case. He was talking about the ongoing investigation. "Sheezan is innocent. He is simply framed because there could be pressure in future. So, unnecessarily he has been detained. They can investigate from any angle. We are ready," the actor’s lawyer said, as quoted by ETimes.

Sheezan and Tunisha were dating each other before they broke up just 15 days before the actress’ death. Khan was arrested on December 25 following Tunisha’s mother's accusation of abetment to suicide against him. In her complaint, Tunisha’s mother had claimed that Sheezan ‘used’ her daughter.

