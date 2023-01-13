Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case: Vasai Court Rejects Sheezan Khan’s Bail Pleas

Sheezan Khan's bail plea in the Tunisha Sharma suicide case has been denied by the Vasai court.

TV actor Sheezan Khan, accused in the suicide case of his ex girlfriend and co-star Tunisha Sharma, was denied bail by a Vasai court in Maharashtra on Friday.

"Sheezan and Tunisha broke their relationship on December 15 after which she died of a panic attack. It has also been revealed that Sheezan was the last person to meet Tunisha before she died," the court observed, as quoted by ANI.

"After the two parted ways, Tunisha got stressed and depressed," the Court noted. The CCTV footage confirmed that Tunisha was last seen in Sheezan's room, the court said, as quoted by ANI.

"If Sheezan is released on bail at this time, his release could affect the case proceedings, that's why Sheezan's bail petition stands cancelled," it added.

Tunisha Sharma, who was allegedly found hanging at TV serial set on December 24, was dating Sheezan Khan according to reports. Sheezan had found popularity with his role of Ali Baba in the Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul show. The two allegedly broke up their few-months-long relationship.

Sheezan Khan was arrested by the police for abetment to suicide within hours of the actress’ death. Sharma had worked with the 20-year-old actor in 'Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul'.

The Rejection comes hours after Khan’s sister Falaq Naaz wrote in support for her younger brother on social media. She posted a picture with the Ali Baba actor and wrote about how she is always there to support her younger brother ‘no matter what’. She also made a veiled criticism of Tunisha Sharma’s mother and said that the god is aware of everyone’s ‘niyat’.

“Always with him standing tall and strong no matter what! Beshak Allah sabki niyat se waqif hai Sabr," she wrote.

(With agency inputs)