Trying To Help Them, No Refugee Crisis Right Now: EAM Jaishankar On Sri Lanka Crisis

External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar on Sunday said India has always been supportive of Sri Lanka and it is "trying to help" the island nation amid the ongoing economic crisis, but made it clear that there was "no refugee crisis right now". He made the remarks while speaking to reporters outside the Thiruvananthapuram airport.

"We have been supportive of Sri Lanka and we are trying to help and have always been helpful. They are working through their problem, we will see what happens. There is no refugee crisis right now," Jaishankar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Jaishankar's remarks come a day after protests once again intensified in the neighbouring country after which President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe announced to resign from their respective positions.

"The decision to step down on 13 July was taken to ensure a peaceful handover of power... I, therefore, request the public to respect the law and maintain peace," said Sri Lanka Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena on Saturday night.

India, meanwhile, has been very supportive of the Sri Lankan government, providing it with essential items. Under the central government's 'neighbourhood first policy', India has delivered an aid of USD 3.5 billion to Sri Lanka via currency swap, food, fuel, and fertilisers.

New Delhi has also supplied 25 tons of drugs and medicines to Sri Lanka, which has been dealing with its worst economic crisis since its independence in 1948, in addition to the economic assistance of USD 3.5 billion.

"We have responded with urgency to government of Sri Lanka's request for assistance for overcoming hardships," adding that "India stands in solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka and works in their best interest," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had said earlier.

"India will try to enhance economic linkages between the two countries be it through infrastructure connectivity and renewable energy," Bagchi added.