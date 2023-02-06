'Truth Always Prevails': PM Modi Hits Back At Congress Claim That Rafale Deal Aimed To Destroy HAL

OPPOSITION Parties had spread misinformation about Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in the past and wasted several precious working hours in Parliament by levelling false allegations against the Centre, Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed on Monday. Modi was in Karntaka’s Tumakuru to inaugurate a helicopter manufacturing of HAL.

Several opposition parties had alleged that there was corruption in India’s Rafale deal with France’s Dassault Aviation, ahead of the Lok Sabha election in 2019. The remarks Modi made today were seen as a veiled attack on the opposition. (ALSO READ: 3 French Rafale Jets Make Strategic Stopover In India During Indo-Pacific Deployment)

Also Watch:

In 2019, the Congress had alleged that the Centre required France based Dassault Aviation to not make HAL its strategic offset partner. The Congress further questioned the choice of offset partner being Anil Ambani-owned Reliance Defense for the manufacturing of 108 Rafale fighter jets.

"We strengthened the working of the public sector defence companies in the last 8 years and also opened the doors for the private sector. We are seeing its benefits in HAL as well. Misinformation was spread about HAL and many false allegations were levelled against our government. A conspiracy was hatched to provoke people against the government in the name of HAL," PM Modi said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

In 2018, the Supreme Court had rejected all petitions against the Rafale deal and then in November 2019 it dismissed a review petition of its earlier order.

The rising power of HAL will help in unmasking those who had made false allegations, Prime Minister Modi said today, in an apparent reference to Congress allegations.

"Many working hours of Parliament were wasted over it. Falsehood loses and truth always prevails. No matter how big the falsehood or how often it is said or whoever says it, the truth always shines through. HAL's helicopter factory and its rising strength will unmask those who levelled such false allegations. HAL is boosting Atmanirbharata (self-reliance) in defence," Modi said.

The previous United Progressive Alliance government had secured a purchase order of one Rafale fighter aircraft, transfer of technology, and procuring 126 aircrafts at Rs 526.10 Crore, opposition Congress had claimed earlier. Congress was the leading partner in UPA.

(With agency inputs)