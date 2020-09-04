Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that trust, non-aggression, peaceful resolution of differences are key to maintaining peace and tranquillity in the region.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In an apparent reference to the recent incursion bids by the Chinese troops along the border in Ladakh, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that trust, non-aggression, peaceful resolution of differences are key to maintaining peace and tranquillity in the region.

"Peaceful stable and secure region of SCO member states, which is home to over 40 per cent of the global population, demands a climate of trust and cooperation, non-aggression, respect for international rules and norms, sensitivity to each other's interest and peaceful resolution of differences," Singh said.

The remarks of the defence minister came during the ministerial meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation or SCO in Moscow, which was also attended by his Chinese counterpart General Wei Fenghe.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma