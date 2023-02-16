'Trust Foreign Agencies But Not Indian': Rijiju's Sharp Attack At Critics Of BBC Tax Survey

THE LAW and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday took a jibe at the critics of Income Tax survey at the offices of BBC and said that some people trust foreign news agencies but they won't trust Indian agencies.

"Expectedly, the same Eco-system got outraged! These people trust Foreign News Agencies but they won't trust Indian Agencies. They swear by BBC but they won't believe Indian Courts. They'll even abuse Supreme Court if one adverse Judgement is passed," he said in a tweet.

Rijiju's remark came in response to a tweet on a media report claiming former Prasar Bharti chief outraged over the Income Tax survey of BBC in Delhi and Mumbai is misplaced.

Earlier in the day, Income Tax-related surveys at British public broadcaster BBC's India offices continued for the third day and employees working with the media house were asked not to "delete" any data until it is on, sources said. The sources added they are also asked to appear whenever called by IT officials for investigation.

Reportedly, the tax officials are holding verification of certain account documents in the finance department of the BBC offices.

BBC News also said that it was cooperating with the Income Tax department, which is conducting a survey at its offices in New Delhi and Mumbai.

"The Income Tax Authorities are currently at the BBC offices in New Delhi and Mumbai and we are fully cooperating," the BBC News Press Team said in a statement on the first day of the survey.

In an official statement, Dr C Aggarwala Senior Advocate and Chairman of AIBA, welcomed the action of the Income-tax Department as earlier All India Bar Association has requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to order a 360-degree probe into the international conspiracy angle in BBC's documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier on January 22, the All India Bar Association (AIBA) had demanded the Union Home Ministry initiate a special investigation into the "international conspiracy" angle, amid the BBC controversy row.

In a letter to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the AIBA chairman had requested to order a 360-degree probe into an international conspiracy angle in BBC's Documentary 'India: The Modi Question' by constituting a special investigation team comprising of a retired supreme court judge, jurist and investigators."

(With inputs from ANI)