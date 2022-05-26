New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Paradeep Police in Odisha has lodged a case against the truck driver and helper for tieing a man with a truck and dragging him for allegedly stealing a mobile phone- a video of which went viral on the internet. The accused will be produced before the court on Thursday (May 26).

"Police lodged case against truck driver & helper in connection with viral video of a man who was tied to a truck with garland of slippers around his neck in Paradeep port area for alleged theft. Accused driver, his helper to be produced before court today," Paradeep Police said.

The incident took place in Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur district near the Bhutamundai overbridge along the Chandikhol-Paradip road, where a man was garlanded with footwear and tied in front of a moving truck as a punishment for allegedly stealing a mobile phone.

As per the police, the incident happened a few days ago when the man from the Marshaghai area of Kendrapara district was caught by the driver of an iron ore-laden truck and his assistant for alleged theft.

“The young man was caught by a truck driver and his helpers near Bhatamundai road when he was trying to flee after allegedly stealing a mobile phone from the vehicle. They then tied him in front of the truck and garlanded him with slippers. They allegedly drove the truck for 15-20 minutes and made a video clip of it. However, the youth did not lodge a complaint with the police,” said Jagatsinghpur SP Akhileswar Singh.

A video of the incident went viral on the internet drawing criticism. The Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) has taken suo moto cognisance of the matter stating that the incident is a serious violation of human rights.

OHRC has issued notice to the Jagatsinghpur SP demanding an investigation into the incident and submitting a report within 15 days. The Commission will hear the matter on June 17.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha