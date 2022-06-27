TRS To Support Yashwant Sinha In Presidential Polls; KTR To Attend Nomination Programme

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on Monday announced that it will support the opposition's common candidate Yashwant Sinha for the upcoming Presidential Polls 2022, slated to be held next month. Yashwant Sinha will file his nomination papers for the Presidential Polls today. TRS working president and Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao will be attending the nomination programme of Sinha today in New Delhi.

"President of @trspartyonline Sri KCR Garu has decided to extend support to the candidature of Sri @YashwantSinha Ji in the election for President of India Along with our Members of Parliament, I will be representing the TRS at the nomination today."

President of @trspartyonline Sri KCR Garu has decided to extend support to the candidature of Sri @YashwantSinha Ji in the election for President of India



Along with our Members of Parliament, I will be representing the TRS at the nomination today — KTR (@KTRTRS) June 27, 2022

Along with Rama Rao, son of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, some of the TRS MPs would also attend the programme. As per media reports, though KCR did not physically participate in the Opposition parties' meeting on deciding their common candidate for the presidential elections, the Telangana's ruling party decided to support Sinha's candidature.

After filing his nomination papers, Yashwant Sinha will pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and Dr B.R Ambedkar and will also begin his campaign to meet MPs and MLAs asking them to support him in the poll. On Friday, Sinha had telephoned Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's offices seeking their support for the poll.

He also wrote a letter to all the leaders of the opposition parties, in which he wrote, "India is going through extremely difficult times. I shall raise my voice for the common people". Sinha had also said that the leaders of the other ideology are intent on throttling the Constitution and "making a mockery of the people's mandate in elections".

On his nomination as a joint opposition candidate, Sinha had tweeted, "Thanking them for choosing me as their common candidate for the Presidential Election 2022. I am truly honoured. Defending the Constitution is our solemn promise, pledge and commitment."

BJP-led NDA candidate Draupdai Murmu had filed her nomination last week in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party chief J.P. Nadda, union ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari and leaders of alliance partners. Chief Ministers of NDA-ruled states were all present during Murmu's filing of nomination papers.



(With Agencies Inputs)