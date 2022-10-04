TRS Leader Distributes Chicken, Liquor Bottles To Locals In Warangal Ahead Of KCR's National Party Launch | Watch

A DAY before the launch of the national party by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, TRS leader Rajanala Srihari on Tuesday distributed liquor bottles and chicken to locals in Warangal. KCR is likely to announce the name of his national party Tomorrow (October 5) in an effort to elevate his status as a national leader ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

#WATCH | TRS leader Rajanala Srihari distributes liquor bottles and chicken to locals ahead of Telangana CM KC Rao launching a national party tomorrow, in Warangal pic.twitter.com/4tfUsPgfNU — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2022

According to sources, there is a great likelihood that KCR will reveal the name of his national party on Dussehra. The TRS party meeting will take place on Dussehra at 11 am in Telangana Bhavan, an official release from K Chandrashekar Rao's office said on Monday.

KCR said that the notification for the bye-election to Munugodu Assembly would not affect the general body meeting organised on Dussehra. He also requested party leaders to attend the meeting within the specified time. It is also believed that a delegation of TRS party leaders will leave for Delhi to change the name of the party. According to the sources, KCR will be addressing a public gathering on October 9 in the national capital.

Earlier today, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Telangana spokesperson N V Subhash said that BJP has no objection if TRS becomes a national or international party, adding, he said it is a ploy to divert attention from the failures of the KCR government, as quoted by news agency ANI.

BJP leader Dr K. Lakshman also attacked KCR and said Rao is launching a national party to divert public attention from the unfulfilled promises of the Telangana Rashtriya Samiti (TRS) government.

Calling the Telangana CM's attempt to start a national party 'meaningless', a leader of the Telangana Congress and a former MP Madhu Goud Yaskhi also said,” CM KCR has cheated the people of Telangana and now wants to cheat the people of the nation. This is just a cover-up of his failures and a tactic to divert the money from the Delhi liquor scam of his family members".