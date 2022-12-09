'TRS' Is Now Officially 'BRS': KCR Unfulrs Party Flag After Election Commission Approves Name Change

TELANGANA Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday unfurled the party flag of Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) at the party headquarters in Hyderabad after the Election Commission officially approved the name change of TRS (Telangana Rashtra Samithi) to BRS.

Earlier, Rao signed the papers regarding the name change of the party. The event witnessed the presence of the former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, popular actor Prakash Raj and several BRS leaders.

Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao unfurled the party flag of Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) at the party headquarters in Hyderabad after the Election Commission officially approved the name change of TRS to BRS. pic.twitter.com/ga3zw74W7c — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2022

Earlier, on arrival at the party State headquarters, the BRS supremo garlanded the statue of Telangana Thalli and participated in a pooja that was organised for the occasion.

The Telangana chief minister hoisted the new party's flag emblazoned with the map of India and "Bharat Rashtra Samithi" in Telugu and English.

The occasion was celebrated by the party workers with great enthusiasm. They gathered outside the venue and celebrated the day with drum beats, dance, bursting of firecrackers, and distribution of sweets.

On Thursday, Rao received a communication from the Election Commission regarding the approval of the change in the party's name.

The change of the party's name comes more than two months after KCR officially announced the plans to launch a national political party to take on the ruling BJP in the 2024 polls.

Earlier, in October, CM Rao launched the BRS, marking the first step toward becoming a national party to counter the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

In May this year, KCR in his bid to unite the Opposition to take on the BJP at the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, held a meeting with former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda in Bengaluru where he discussed an alternative political outfit to the BJP.

(With inputs from agencies)