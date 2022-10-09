'Shows Political Bankruptcy': TRS Hits Back At BJP Over 'Tantrik' Remark On Renaming Of KCR's Party

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders over the allegation that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao practiced occult, and that his decisions were driven by the advice of a 'tantrik'.

State minister for finance and health Harish Rao said on Sunday that the statements of the BJP leaders showed their "political bankruptcy and frustration". He told reporters that since the BJP had nothing to tell the people of Munugode in the by-election its leaders were talking nonsense.

He said that the BJP has nothing to talk about its performance and hence it is making baseless allegations.

State BJP chief Sanjay Kumar had alleged on Saturday that every month, KCR conducts occult rituals at his farm house using a black cat. He said that even the renaming of TRS as Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) was on the advice of this tantrik who told KCR that if he does not change the party's name, it would lose the Assembly elections.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also said on Saturday that the reason KCR refused to have a woman in his Cabinet during his first term starting in 2014, and for more than a year in his second starting 2018, was because a tantrik told him that having a woman in the Cabinet would bring bad luck.

BJP general secretary in-charge of the party affairs in Telangana, Tarun Chug also claimed that some big tantrik told KCR to change the party's name otherwise he will have no political future.

Harish Rao reminded the BJP leaders that it was their government which started the 'Bhoot Vidya' certificate course in Banaras Hindu University. He advised Sanjay to study the course.

"Did we come to power because of mantra and tantra. We have no tantr. We have Lok Tantr (democracy). TRS came to power after fighting for and achieving the Telangana state. See your history which is stained with blood. You came to power by dividing people in the name of religions and caste," the TRS leader said.

The TRS leader said there was not a single good work done by the BJP to show in Munugode to seek votes. "Since they can't tell people to vote for them for increasing the price of cooking gas from Rs 400 to Rs 1,100, they are making such allegations," he said.

Harish Rao alleged that the BJP was trying to misuse power and spend money to buy leaders from other parties and also voters. He said the BJP was also trying to distribute cars and motor cycles among the voters to lure them.

He claimed that the TRS has information that 200 Brezza cars and 2,000 motorcycles were booked through various agencies. "We have formed teams to trace those who get these cars and motorcycles and lodge complaints with police and the Election Commission," he said.

Harish Rao said BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy has admitted that his company got a Rs 18,000 crore contract from the BJP government. He said Rajagopal Reddy joined the BJP after receiving the contract and was spending crores to win the by-election.

"This by-election is a test for self-respect of the people of Munugode. It is a contest between the people's self-respect and Rajagopal Reddy's wealth," he said.

The TRS leader exuded confidence that the TRS will win the by-election despite all the conspiracies by the BJP. He said the people of Munugode will cast votes for the TRS on the basis of its performance during the last eight years.