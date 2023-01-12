'Troops Temporarily Relocated From Joshimath After 25-28 Army Buildings Develop Cracks': Army Chief

Army Chief Manoj Pande has said that Army units have been moved after 25-28 buildings witnessed minor damages due to land subsidence in Joshimath.

INDIAN Army Chief General Manoj Pande said some units of the Indian Army have been relocated from areas surrounding Uttarakhand's ‘sinking’ town of Joshimath, bordering China. However, the Army chief asserted that the army's accessibility to the forward areas has not been affected despite the ongoing crisis.

"25-28 buildings (of Army) have developed minor cracks and the soldiers have been temporarily relocated. If needed they will be permanently relocated to Auli," Army chief General Major Manoj Pande was quoted by ANI as saying.

General Pande’s statement follows the Uttarakhand government’s assurance to the Delhi High court that authorities are rehabilitating families affected due to land subsidence in Joshimath, and that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed in the area.

"We remain prepared to relocate more units if required, but our operational preparedness remains intact," Pande said during an annual address on the state of the Army’s operations. "There has been no impact on our readiness," he added. However, General Pande did not speak about how many troops have been moved, since the "minor damage" to military installations came to light.

"As far as the bypass road (in Joshimath, Uttarakhand) is concerned, the work has been temporarily halted. But our accessibility to forward areas and operational readiness has not been affected," the Army Chief said. He also said that the troops will provide full support to the state administration.

"In a firm and resolute manner with our soldiers deployed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), we have been able to prevent any attempts by (the) adversary to unilaterally change the status quo in a robust manner," Pande said.

Hundred of houses in Joshimath have seen massive cracks appear in them. Joshimath is a popular holy town for Hindus and is considered the gateway to Badrinath, Hemkund Sahib, and the international skiing destination Auli.

The Supreme Court will hear petitions regarding the land subsidence problem in the town on January 16. The petition seeks to halt the construction of a hydroelectric project that it says is causing the sinking. The crisis has reignited a decades-old development versus environment debate in the region.



(With Agency Inputs)