New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Achieving a big milestone, India on Thursday administered 100 crore COVID vaccine doses to its citizens. The feat was achieved nearly 10 months after the country started its vaccination drive on January 16. With this, India also became the second country in the world to administer 100 crore COVID vaccine doses after China.

Congratulating the citizens on this feat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed the achievement as historic and said that this milestone is the triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians.

"India scripts history. We are witnessing the triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians. Congrats India on crossing 100 crore vaccinations. Gratitude to our doctors, nurses and all those who worked to achieve this feat", the prime minister tweeted.

#100CroreVaccination | India scripts history.



We are witnessing the triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians: PM @narendramodi tweets





#100CroreVaccination | Today India has 100 crore vaccinations as a 'Suraksha Kawach' against COVID-19. This is achievement belongs to every Indian. I express my gratitude towards vaccine manufacturers, health workers & others involved in this vaccination program: PM @narendramodi

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday congratulated the citizens of India on crossing 100 crore COVID-19 vaccination coverage and attributed the achievement to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Congratulations India! This is the result of the able leadership of visionary Prime Minister Narendra Modi. #VaccineCentury," Mandaviya tweeted in Hindi.

#VIDEO || Union Health Minister @mansukhmandviya visits COVID-19 War Room in Delhi, interacts with staff and distributes sweets to mark India achieving one billion COVID19 vaccinations. Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan also present





Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also said that the defeat of the coronavirus is certain on the completion of the administration of 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses to the people of the country.



"A record 100 crore COVID vaccines have been provided in the country so far. It is a result of the efficient leadership of @narendramodi, the hard work of committed health workers and the participation of disciplined citizens. Corona's defeat is certain," said Adityanth in a tweet.











#100CroreVaccination | India's achievement of 100 crore COVID-19 vaccinations under PM Modi's leadership has re-acquainted the world with the immense potential of New India: Home Minister @AmitShah





#100CroreVaccination | Through collective effort, we've achieved this mark and in future also we'll continue on the path of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat': Union Minister @byadavbjp





#100CroreVaccination | This is a significant milestone. Railways employees have also played an important role in achieving this milestone: Union Railways Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw





Just over 30% of Indians vaccinated with both doses, about 10 crore individuals are now overdue, they should have received the 2nd dose, but they have not. It's now unfinished work that we must accomplish, & send reminders to those individuals to take their 2nd dose: Dr VK Paul

A total of 100 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far to eligible beneficiaries, as per the Cowin portal at 9:47 am today. The feat was achieved in over 10 months of the starting of India's COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16. At the time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called it "a decisive turning point" in India's fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

