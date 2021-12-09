New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A day after the tragic crash of IAF's MI-17VH chopper in Tamil Nadu in which Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat along with 11 others were killed, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday briefed the Parliament on the tragic accident. 13 of the total 14 people on board the chopper were killed in the crash.

Addressing the Lok Sabha today, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that a tri-services inquiry led by Air Marshal Manavendra Singh has started an investigation into the helicopter crash that killed Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and 12 others.

Rajnath Singh, in a statement in the Lok Sabha, said that all efforts were being made to save IAF Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor of the crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, who was on life support at the military hospital in Wellington.

“A tri-services inquiry headed by Air Marshal Manavendra Singh has been ordered by the Indian Air Force. A team of investigators had reached Wellington yesterday (Wednesday) itself and started their work,” Singh said.

Singh further added that the last rites of the Chief of Defence Staff will be performed with full military honours. He said the last rites of the other military personnel who died in the crash will also be conducted with appropriate military honours. Lok Sabha also paid tributes to the departed souls by observing a moment of silence.

Informing about the timeline of the fatal crash, the Defence Minister said that the IAF chopper lost contact with the Sulur base control room at around 12.08 pm, after it took off at 11.48 am.

"CDS General Bipin Rawat was on a scheduled visit to Defence Services Staff College in Wellington to address the faculty and student officers of the Staff Course. IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter took off from Sulur airbase at 11.48 am. The helicopter was to land at Wellington at 12.15 pm. At around 12.08 pm, the helicopter lost contact with Sulur airbase's air traffic control room," the Defence Minister noted.

Those who died in the crash include General Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, his Defence Adviser Brigadier Lakhbinder Singh Lidder, Staff Officer Lieutenant Colonel Harjinder Singh and nine other Armed Forces personnel including the Air Force helicopter crew.

"Their names are Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan, Squadron Leader Kuldeep Singh, Junior Warrant Officer Rana Pratap Das, Junior Warrant Officer Arakkal Pradeep, Havildar Satpal Rai, Naik Gursewak Singh, Naik Jitendra Kumar, Lance Naik Vivek Kumar, Lance Naik B Sai Teja," Rajnath informed.

A total of 14 people were on-board the IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter that crashed near Coonoor on Wednesday claiming the lives of 13 people including General Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat.

(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan