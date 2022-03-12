Agartala/New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In an incident that shook the sensibilities of the state of Tripura and beyond, Police said that a woman allegedly beheaded her 50-year-old husband and kept blood-soaked head in a plastic bag at the family temple in state’s Khowai district, news agency PTI reported.

The 42-year-old woman was later arrested from their residence at Indira Colony village of the district where she was living there with her husband Rabindra Tanti, a daily wager, and two minor sons.

While Khowai SP Bhanupada Chakraborty said the reason behind the killing is not yet known, the couple's elder son said his mother has developed a psychological disorder recently and underwent treatment by a local occultist, news agency PTI reported.

The 42-year-old woman was arrested from their residence at Indira Colony village of the district. She was living there with her husband Rabindra Tanti, a daily wager, and two minor sons.

"My mother had always been a vegetarian. But she had chicken last night and all of us went to sleep. Suddenly I woke up and saw my father was beheaded. I was shocked to see my mother was standing with a blood-soaked dao (a sharp weapon). When we raised an alarm, she rushed out of the room and kept my father's head in our temple," the elder son said.

She then confined herself to a room from where the police arrested her. "We have recovered the body and arrested the woman. An investigation has started. A forensic team has visited the place and collected pieces of evidence," the SP told PTI.

About the mental illness of the accused, the SP said he cannot comment on that without a doctor's report.

With PTI inputs

Posted By: Mukul Sharma