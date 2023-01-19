Tripura Polls 2023: Senior Citizens, People With Disabilities To Get Vote-From-Home Option

Tripura Assembly Polls: Senior citizens aged above 80 and people with disabilities will be able to avail vote-from-home option. (File image)

AHEAD of Tripura Assembly Election which is set to be held on February 16, the state has come up with a "vote-from-home" option where senior citizens and people with disabilities will be able to vote from home. As per the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Tripura, senior citizens aged above 80 will only be able to avail of this vote-from-home option.

Several States In India have been gearing up for the state Assembly Elections which are set to take place this year. To increase voter turnout, various states including Tripura have been looking for an option to achieve the maximum turnout this year.

According to the CEO of Tripura, the preparedness for the upcoming assembly election is being done in the state. An adequate number of Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPFs) have reached here and the flag march and night patrolling are also being done, he said.

"The adequate number of Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPFs) have reached here and the flag march and night patrolling are also being done. We want fair, transparent and peaceful polls. Senior citizens above 80 years and persons with disabilities will have the option to vote from home," Tripura CEO, as quoted by news agency ANI said.

On Wednesday, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule for the upcoming Assembly Elections in Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura. The voting in Tripura will be held on February 16 and the results will be declared on March 2, 2023. While voting in Meghalaya and Nagaland will take place on February 27 and the counting of voting will be declared on the same in Tripura.

The term of the 60-member Nagaland Assembly will end on March 22. The date of issue of gazette notification in Tripura will be January 31 and the last date for making nominations will be January 30. The date of scrutiny of nominations is January 31 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is February 2.

According to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, there are over 62.8 lakh electors combined in Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura including 31.47 lakh female electors, 97,000 80 plus voters, and 31,700 PwD voters, Kumar said. Over 1.76 lakh first-time voters will participate in the upcoming elections in 3 states, he added.