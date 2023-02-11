Tripura Polls 2023: PM Modi Attacks Left-Cong Govt, Says 'BJP Freed State From Culture Of Chanda'

PRIME Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday while highlighting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government’s development initiatives in the poll-bound state of Tripura said that the northeastern state of Tripura is poised to become the "Gateway" of South Asia. The Tripura Assembly election for the 60 assembly seats is scheduled to be held on February 16 and the results will be declared on March 2.

PM Modi while addressing a rally in Ambassa also attacked the left and Congress and held them responsible for halting development in Tripura. Making a veiled reference to Tipra Motha, Modi claimed that some other parties were also helping the opposition alliance from behind but any vote for them will take Tripura several years backwards.

"Old players of misgovernance have joined hands, some other parties are also helping them from behind -- whatever may be their name or slogan but even a single vote for them will take Tripura backward," he said. The PM also alleged that the Left and Congress governments created division among tribals, while the BJP worked to resolve their issues, including that of the Brus.

The PM said the Congress and Left know only how to betray the poor, alleging that people have suffered due to years of their misgovernance. "Earlier, CPI(M) cadres used to control police stations, while the BJP established rule of law in the state," he said.

PM Modi asserted that the BJP has freed Tripura from the atmosphere of fear and a culture of 'chanda' (donations). "Your votes will keep the Leftists away from power and ensure continuance of 'double-engine' government in Tripura," he added.

He further highlighted the works done by BJP in the state and said that his party is working for the upliftment of tribals. PM Modi said that he had promised the people of Tripura, ‘HIRA’ (Highways, Internet, Railways, and Airways) and people could witness the completion of projects.

“The work of laying optical fiber in villages is going on in Tripura. In the last eight years, more than three times the optical fiber has been laid in Tripura. Around 5,000 km of new roads were built in Tripura to connect its villages. A new airport was also built in Agartala. Optical fiber and 4G connectivity are being brought to villages. Now, Tripura is becoming global. We are developing waterways to connect the northeast and Tripura with ports. Tripura is poised to become the 'Gateway' of South Asia," PM Modi was quoted as saying by ANI.

