Tripura Minister Narendra Chandra Debbarma Dies Of Cerebral Stroke; PM Modi Expresses Grief

TRIPURA Revenue Minister Narendra Chandra Debbarma passed away on Sunday afternoon at a hospital in Agartala, two days after he suffered a stroke.

Debbarma, the 84-year-old leader, was on ventilator support at the Govind Ballabh Pant (GBP) Hospital after undergoing brain surgery, his grandson Dhiraj Debbarma tweeted.

"We have lost him," Dhiraj wrote, "With profound grief, I have to share that our loving grandfather Shri NC Debbarma, State Revenue and Forest Minister has left us all and breathed his last at 2:47 pm today."

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government declared a three-day state of mourning as a mark of respect for the leader.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the death of the senior tribal leader.

"Shri N C Debbarma Ji will be remembered by the coming generations as a hardworking grassroots leader who always worked for the well-being of people. He made a rich contribution to Tripura's progress. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti," PM Modi tweeted.

The Tripura leader suffered a cerebral stroke on Saturday and was admitted to a state-run hospital, where he underwent surgery but breathed his last on Sunday, the spokesperson said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

In a condolence message, BJP President J P Nadda tweeted, "Saddened to hear about the passing away of N.C. Debbarma Ji, senior Cabinet minister in Tripura government. He'll forever be remembered for the role he played in the upliftment of the people of Tripura and its progress. My condolences to his family, and supporters. Om Shanti."

Chief Minister Manik Saha, speaking to reporters, said, "It is very sad that we have lost a senior minister of the state cabinet, who used to have valuable views on various issues. His passing away has left a void in the state’s political landscape. He was a very efficient, honest and clean-image politician," as quoted by news agency PTI.