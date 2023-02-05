Tripura Election 2023: What Is 'Greater Tipraland', A Demand Raised By TIPRA Motha And Opposed By BJP | Explained

Pradyot Debbarman also said that the Greater Tipraland will help in protecting the rights and culture of tribal communities. (Image Credit: ANI.)

TRIPURA Chief Minister Manik Saha while addressing the BJP’s ‘Vijay Sankalp’ rally on Saturday said it would be impossible to fulfil Tipra Motha's demand for Greater Tipraland. He also said that the opposition party was trying to create division between the tribals and non-tribals in the state ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls.

The Tripura Assembly election for the 60 seats is scheduled to be held on February 16 and the counting of votes will begin on March 2.

What Is The Greater Tipraland Issue

The ‘Greater Tipraland’, promised by TIPRA Motha leader Pradyot Manikya Debbarman, will be a separate state which will split from the current Tripura, which is the third-smallest state in terms of area in India. Debbarman has gained significant supporters after he promised the separate ethnic homeland for the indigenous communities of Tripura.

The indigenous communities of the region, which have been reduced to a numerical minority as a result of the influx of displaced Bengalis from East Bengal since the Partition, will primarily occupy the new ethnic homeland.

Pradyot also said that the Greater Tipraland will help in protecting the rights and culture of tribal communities. He has also promised land reforms for the tribal people. He wants that his demand should be approved under Articles 2 and 3 of the Indian Constitution which deal with the formation of new states.

However, the Pradyot Debbarman-led TIPRA Motha is not the first party raising demand for an ethnic homeland for indigenous communities. The demand was first made by the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT), which was established in 2000. The IPFT and Tripura Upajati Juba Samiti (TUJS) merged two years later to become the Indigenous Nationalist Party of Tripura (INPT), led by former separatist leader Bijoy Kumar Hrangkhwal.

CM Manik Saha On Demand Of Separate State

However, CM Manik Saha while addressing a rally in South Tripura’s Belonia asserted that Tipra Motha was attempting to win the next assembly elections by drawing a line into unknown territory.

“What is the boundary of Greater Tipraland? I heard that its proposed boundary passes through not only Assam and Mizoram but also neighbouring Bangladesh. Will they accept the proposal of Greater Tipraland? It is not possible," CM Manik Saha was quoted as saying by PTI.

He also claimed that the Centre is focusing on the inclusive growth of all the Northeastern states.

The chief minister also accused the TIPRA Motha of creating a division between tribals and non-tribals in the state.