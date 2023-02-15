Tripura Election 2023: Pradyot Kishore, Manik Saha And Manik Sarkar; All About The 'Rights And Lefts' Of Tripura

ELECTION to the 60-member Tripura Assembly will be held on Thursday with the state witnessing a three-pronged battle this year. The ruling party in the state, BJP, has gone all out to aggressively campaign for the election and has brought its national leaders in droves to the state. Meanwhile, the principal opposition in the state CPI(M) is seen banking mostly on its organisation and some populist poll promises to woo voters. The red brigade has also joined hands with former rival Congress.

The fight in Tripura is in no way binary, as the Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (or TIPRA Motha) has complicated the calculations of these national parties emerging as a strong regional contender vying for power. Its leader Pradyot Kishore Debbarma is an immensely popular political figure among the tribal population of the state, besides being the scion of the erstwhile royal family.

Here are the top leaders from the state to look out for:

Pradyot Kishore Debbarma - Although the TIPRA Motha chief is not contesting these polls himself, his popularity among the tribal voters have made him immensely valuable to all political parties, who have held discussions with him for an alliance and he has committed to none. He has held on to his longstanding demand for a separate state for the tribals of Tripura. He has even asked political parties to give a written promise to fulfil this demand if they wish to have an alliance with his party.

The royal descendent is a former Congress leader who quit the party in 2019 before forming the TIPRA Motha. He led his newly formed party to a spectacular win in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council election, bagging 18 of the 28 seats. There are widespread expectations that he could be the kingmaker when the counting of votes gets over.

Manik Saha - The current Chief Minister of state, also a former Congress leader, is contesting from the town Bordowali constituency. Saha was made the state’s Chief Minister after the BJP high command removed his predecessor Biplab Kumar Deb, who had to face a rebellion from the party’s MLAs. He joined the party in 2016 and was made the president of the party’s state unit in 2021. Saha was a Rajya Sabha MP from the state.

Jitendra Chowdhary - Another popular tribal leader, who enjoys strong clout among the people, he is leading the Left from the front. After former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar had made his intentions, to not contest the elections, clear Chowdhary immediately became the face of the Left. He contesting the election from the Sabroom assembly seat.

Sudip Roy Barman - A veteran Congressman, who had taken a brief hiatus from the grand old party, he is all Congress is banking on. He holds an impressive record of never losing an election. In 2018, when Congress had seen a near en masse outmigration of leaders, he joined the BJP and won the election with the Lotus symbol. Now he is back to the party of his father (his father Sumir Roy Barman is a former state Chief Minister).

Congress’s top leadership has remained away from campaigning in the state, even as its archrival BJP has brought its most popular leader PM Modi to bat for it. In the previous election, Congress could only secure 1.79 per cent of the popular vote. This time it is contesting 13 seats in alliance with the CPI(M). Barman is leading the party on his own. He is contesting from the Agartala constituency, his bastion.

Manik Sarkar - He is a former Chief Minister and the Left’s most popular face in the state. Throughout his tenure as the state’s Chief Minister, he was considered the poorest one in the country. He had led the left to victory several times in the past but this time around he is not contesting the election, despite his party’s several requests to throw his hat in the ring. However, he agreed to campaign for the party and he is not attracting crowds in public meetings and rallies.

Pratima Bhowmick - She is a Union Minister from the state who contested as the BJP’s candidate against Manik Sarkar and was soundly defeated. This time again she is contesting from the Dhanpur assembly constituency and local media reports suggest she could play a key role in BJP’s activities in the state if she wins.