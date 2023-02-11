Tripura Election 2023: PM Modi To Address Two Election Rallies In Ambassa, Gomati Today

AHEAD Of the Tripura Assembly election 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Tripura on Saturday, February 11 to address two election rallies. PM Modi will be welcomed by Chief Miniter Manik Saha, the party’s state in charge Mahesh Sharma and several other leaders of the state.

The first rally is scheduled to take place at Ambassa in Dhalai district around 12 noon and the second at Gomati, which is likely to start at 3 pm, Sarkar said.

The Tripura Assembly election for the 60 seats is scheduled to be held on February 16 and the counting of votes will begin on March 2.

PM Modi will also travel to Tripura on February 13, ANI reported citing officials. Chief Minister Manik Saha and BJP President JP Nadda released the party’s manifesto on Thursday. While releasing the manifesto, JP Nadda said, “When BJP brings out a 'Sankalp Patr', a vision document, it's not only a piece of paper, it is BJP's commitment towards the people."

Nadda also emphasised that the state was previously known for blockades and insurgency but now it is known for peace, prosperity and development. “13 lakh Ayushman Bharat health cards have been given in Tripura, with Rs 107 crores given in settlement, till now,” Nadda was quoted as saying by ANI.

JP Nadda also said that five years ago, Tripura experienced violence and unrest, but now the state is witnessing development, connectivity, and an improvement in infrastructure because of the Modi administration.

Earlier on Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed two election rallies on Monday, one in the Santirbazar district of South Tripura and the other in the Khowai region of the Khowai district. Shah also held a roadshow with CM Manik Saha.

“Thousands of people are here. This shows that there is a huge support for the BJP. Congress is a sinking ship and people have rejected violent Communist rule. BJP gave houses, electricity, drinking water, free ration and Covid vaccines to the people, across communities,” Amit Shah was quoted as saying by ANI.

The BJP has announced candidates for the 55 Assembly seats while leaving the other five seats for its alliance, the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT). Meanwhile, the Left-Congress alliance has announced the name of its candidates for the 60 seats.

(With Agency Inputs.)