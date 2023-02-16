OPEN IN APP

Tripura Election 2023: BJP, Congress Get Notices For Tweets Seeking Votes During ‘Silence Period’

BJP and Congress have received notices from the Chief Election Officer for violating the Model Code of Conduct with tweets seeking votes as voting was already underway in the state.

By Nikhil Singh
Updated: Thu, 16 Feb 2023 05:47 PM (IST)
CHIEF Electoral officer has issued notices to the Tripura state units of Congress and BJP for violating the Model Code of Conduct by tweeting to ask for votes in their favor, as the voting was underway in the state.

The Election Commission has said that these tweets are illegal since they were posted in the “silence period” that commenced on Tuesday evening. Silence period is the duration when all candidates and political parties are required to stop campaigning 48 hours ahead of the commencement of voting.

Voting for the 60-member Tripura legislative assembly started at 7:00AM on Thursday.

The tweets flagged by the ECI were posted from the official accounts of the two national parties. One was by the Bharatiya Janata Party that asks for votes in favor of the party “for a safe and brighter future” and another by Congress that says “People of Tripura spontaneously casting votes for Congress. This time Congress will come”. Both parties have been asked to take corrective measures at the earliest and senda written explanation for these violations by 5:00PM tomorrow.

Till 3:00PM, 69.96 per cent people had turned out to exercise their franchise in the state. Sporadice incidents of violence have been reported from several places in Tripura. In Boxanagar area in Sepahijala district, a local committee member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) was injured due to an attack by unidentified persons. He is recovering in a nearby health facility, according to media reports.

In Gomati district’s Kakraban area, two CPI(M) polling agents were beaten. CPI(M)’s candidate from Khayerpur in West tripura district said his polling agent’s vehicle was ransacked. At least 60 other opposition party activists have been injured in attacks blamed on ruling party members.

The Model Code of Conduct is a set of rules that are enforced by the Election Commission to ensure safe voting environment for all voters. These rules come into force from the day of notification of the schedule of election and ends after the completion of the election process.

