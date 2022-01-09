Agartala | Jagran News Desk : Tripura government on Sunday announced new restrictions to control the spread of COVID-19. The night curfew will remain in place across Tripura – between 9 PM to 5 AM – from January 10 to January 20.

Cinema halls, theatres, sports complexes, stadia, entertainment parks and bars can open with 50 per cent capacity. "No public meeting in open spaces is allowed," the official order reads. Gymnasiums and Swimming pools, however, are allowed to operate up to a maximum of one-third of total capacity.

All standalone shops and commercial establishments including shopping complexes/Malls, Beauty parlours, Barber shops may remain open only from 6 AM to 8:30 PM. Medicine shops, however, shall remain open at all times. "Shop owners will ensure social distancing and wearing of masks among the customers. Bazaar committees should deploy volunteers to ensure social distancing," the official order adds.

Restaurants and dhabas will operate only upto 8:30PM with only 50 per cent of their total capacity. Restaurant in hotels will operate upto 8:30PM for outside guests with 50 per cent of their total capacity but In-house guests will avail services at all times.

"Number of persons allowed inside the Restaurant/dhabas will be not more than one person per 36 sq. ft. of indoor area including shop owners and their service personnel. Maximum No. of persons permissible for entry as per these norms shall be prominently displayed by the Restaurant/dhabas at the entry gate," the official order adds further.

Meanwhile, the Tripura government allowed for conducting the famous Tirthamukh Mela by strictly adhering to Covid Appropriate Behavior (CAB) and avoiding large congregation of people at the venue.

"However, no government vehicle to be provided by the department/administration for bringing people to the Mela venue," the official order says.

Marriage functions are allowed with 100 people in attendance. Up to 20 people are allowed to be the part of funeral processes.

