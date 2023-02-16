'Why Not Contesting Alone?': Tripura CM Manik Saha On Congress' Alliance With 'Ideological Rival' Left Front

TRIPURA Assembly Elections 2023 began today across 60 Assembly segments in the border state. The voting began at 7 am today morning across over 3,000 polling stations. Tripura chief minister Manik Saha was among the early voters who cast their vote shortly after the voting process began. The BJP-led ruling dispensation in the state is facing a tough challenge this time with the Left Front joining hands with ideological rival Congress.

Chief Minister Manik Saha, after casting his vote, slammed the Congress for its pre-poll alliance with one of its main rivals in Kerala, the Left Front. The chief minister asked Congress why are they not contesting the election alone if they are so ‘strong and confident’. Saha, meanwhile, exuded confidence in BJP’s victory, saying the party would win more seats than it won in 2018.

Also Watch:

"If they are so strong and confident, why are they not contesting alone?" asked Saha. Earlier in the day, Saha - who became the Chief Minister of the state after replacing his controversial predecessor Biplab Kumar Deb - said, "I am confident we will win the elections. We will get more seats than we did in 2018".

Voting is underway in Tripura to elect a new 60-member legislative assembly. More than 28 Lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in this election that is witnessing an intense electoral fight among major political formations.

On one side is the ruling coalition of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Indigenous People’s Front and on the other is the principal challenger vying for power - the Left and Congress alliance. Apart from them, Pradyot Kishore Debbarma’s Tipra Motha is aiming to be the kingmaker in the 60-member assembly.

The BJP’s candidates are contesting 55 assembly seats while its alliance partner, the IPFT is contesting the remaining five seats. Communist Party of India (Marxist) is contesting 43 seats and has left 13 seats for Congress.

Both parties are supporting the Revolutionary Socialist Party, Communist Party of India, All India Forward Bloc, and one independent on the rest of the seats. Tipra Motha has put up candidates on 46 seats, way more than its stronghold of 20 tribal reserved seats in the state.