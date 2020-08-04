Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb On Tuesday tested negative for COVID-19 but has self-isolated himself after two of his family members were found to have contracted the infection

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb On Tuesday tested negative for COVID-19 but has self-isolated himself after two of his family members were found to have contracted the infection. The Chief Minister has self quarantined himself at his residence for next seven day. “My Covid-19 test results have come negative. However, for the next seven days, I am quarantined at home and follow other guidelines. I shall work from home for these seven days. I thank the beloved people of Tripura for your wishes and prayers. The fight against Covid-19 will continue and together we shall win,” Deb tweeted on Tuesday morning.

Deb stays with his mother Mina, wife Niti and their two children at his official residence in Agartala. The chief minister's official residence has been sanitised. One of Deb's security personnel had tested positive for COVID-19 a few days ago, they added.

Meanwhile, Tripura''s COVID-19 caseload increased to 5,523 on Tuesday with the detection of 131 fresh infections, while one more fatality pushed its coronavirus death toll to 28, an official said.

A 55-year-old COVID-19 patient, hailing from Udaipur in Gomati district, died at the Agartala Government Medical College here on Monday. He was suffering from liver ailments, the official said.

The fresh infections have pushed the number of active cases in Tripura to 1,802, while 3,675 people have recovered from the disease and 18 patients have migrated to other states, he said.

Tripura has so far tested 1,84,230 samples for COVID- 19, the official added.

(with PTI inputs)

