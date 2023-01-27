Tripura Assembly Polls: Jolt To Opposition As Ex-TMC State Chief, CPI(M) Leader Join BJP

IN A major jolt to the Opposition in Tripura ahead of the Assembly polls, former Tripura TMC chief Subal Bhowmik and CPI(M) leader from the state Moboshar Ali joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in the national capital on Friday.

Chief Minister Manik Saha was also present on the occasion.

The Chief Minister, on the occasion, welcomed the leaders into the party and said that they will strengthen the party.

"In wake of the upcoming polls, the joining of these two leaders will strengthen the party. Owing to the BJP leadership both at the Centre and in the State, there is a lot of public support and trust in us. BJP will definitely form the Government in Tripura once again," Saha said.

Addressing after assuming the primary membership of the party, Bhowmik lauded the development in the Northeast during the past eight years and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken the region to the international forum.

"After PM Modi came to power at the Centre, Tripura has been recognised and development of the state has taken place. The work of 6 National Highways is underway in a small state like Tripura. Tripura has also got an international airport under the leadership of the Prime Minister. PM Modi took the Northeast to the international platform," he said.

Stating that the two leaders will work for the further development of the state, Bhowmik exuded confidence that the BJP will repeat its government in Tripura.

"The Northeast has got an emotional connection with the Prime Minister. We are glad that we have joined the development of Tripura today. We will further develop Tripura. I have confidence that the BJP will repeat its government in Tripura with a thumping majority," he said.

The BJP is likely to finalize the names of the candidates for the Tripura Assembly polls in the party's election committee meeting which was held today in the national capital.

The Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in Tripura on February 16 this