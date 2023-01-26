Tripura Assembly Polls 2023: Left Front Announces Candidate List, Nearly Half Of Them Fresh Faces

In the upcoming Tripura assembly polls, Manik Sarkar and several veteran leaders will not contest.

LEFT Front in Tripura has announced its candidate list for the upcoming Tripura assembly polls. Constituents of the Left Front will contest from 47 of the state’s 60 seats, Convener of the bloc Narayan Kar said, late on Wednesday night, in press conference.

The Front has left 13 constituencies for the Indian National Congress to contest. Congress and the combined Left Front have formed an alliance against the ruling BJP in the state. According to the seat sharing arrangement the Communist Party of India (Marxist) will contest 43 seats.

Other constituents of the Left Front - Communist Party of India, Revoluntionary Socialist Party, and Forward Bloc - will contest on one seat each. One seat will be contested by an independent candidate aligned with the left.

The CPI(M) is banking heavily on fresh faces this time around as 24 of its candidates are contesting for the first time, quite a few of them young. The independent candidate supported by the Left is Puroshottam Ray Barman, an advocate and human rights activist.

Several of the communist veteran leaders have given up electoral fight ahead of this election. Former Chief Minister of the state and current Leader of Opposition Manik Sarkar, former Ministers Badal Chowdhary, Bhanulal Shah, Shahid Chowdhary, Tapan Chakraborty are among the popular leaders of the party who have stepped down.

Khaushik Chandra is contesting from former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar’s seat. State General Secretary of CPI(M) will be contesting from Sabroom constituency. Only three women will be contesting on a CPI(M) ticket this year.

Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (commonly known as TIPRA-Motha) will consider alliance with any party after the Centre makes a decision on the issue of ‘Greater Tipraland’, tribal leader Pradyut Kishore Debbarma has said, according to a report by Ananda Bazaar Patrika. Greater Tipraland is a concept of a state for tribals of Tripura and nearby regions of Bangladesh.

“Since the model code of conduct has come into effect in the state, the Centre cannot make a written decision in the matter. However, we do not have any problem in allying with TIPRA-Motha”, CPI(M) strongman Jitendra Chowdhary has said.

Three special observers - Indian Administrative Services officer, Yogendra Tripathi, Indian Police Services officer Vivek Johri, and retired Indian Revenue Services officer B Murli Kumar - arrived in Agartala to review the poll preparedness in the state, according to a ANI report.

(With agency inputs)