Tripura Assembly Elections 2023: Polling On Feb 16 In Single Phase; Results To Be Declared On March 2

THE SCHEDULE for the Tripura Assembly Elections was announced by the Election Commission on Wednesday. As per the schedule announced by the ECI, the polls in Tripura will be held on February 16 and the results will be announced on March 2, 2023. The term of the 60-member Nagaland Assembly will end on March 22. The BJP is currently in power in Tripura and is seeking another term in the state.

As per the schedule announced by the Election Commission, the last date for filing nominations is January 30 while the last day to withdraw nominations is February 2. The polling will be held on February 16 and the results of the Tripura Assembly polls will be declared on March 2, 2023, along with that of Meghalaya and Nagaland.

Tripura Assembly Elections 2023 Important Dates

Date of issue of gazette notification: January 21, 2023

Last date of making nominations: January 30, 2023

Date for scrutiny of nominations: January 31, 2023

Last date of withdrawal of candidature: February 2, 2023

Date of poll: February 16, 2023

Date of counting: March 2, 2023

Following is the factsheet for Tripura which is going to the polls on February 16

Total Assembly Seats 60

Current strength 53

BJP - 33

IPFT - 4

CPI(M) 15

Congress - 1

Vacant - 7

Total electors: 28,13,478

Alliance: BJP-IPFT, Congress-CPI(M); TMC and Tripura Motha have till date not announced any alliance with any other parties.