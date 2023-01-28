Tripura Polls 2023: Congress Announces First List Of 17 Candidates; Sudip Roy To Contest From Agartala

CONGRESS on Saturday announced a list of 17 candidates for the upcoming assembly election in Tripura. Tripura Congress Chief Birajit Sinha will contest the polls from Kailashahar. According to the list issued by Congress, Sudip Roy Barman, who was earlier associated with BJP and joined the Indian National Congress in Delhi will contest from the Agartala constituency.

They also released a list of star campaigners for the upcoming elections.Party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, party MPs Rahul Gandhi, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, PG Vadra, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Himachal CM Ss Sukhu, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot & others are named in the list.

This year, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Congress party declared that they will be running together in the next elections in Tripura, signalling a significant political shift.

Check the list of Congress For Tripura Polls 2023 Here:

Congress announces a list of 17 candidates for the upcoming #TripuraElections2023. Sudip Roy Barman to contest from Agartala. pic.twitter.com/4MuQw0RF5c — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2023

Congress releases a list of star campaigners for #TripuraAssemblyPolls. Party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, party MPs Rahul Gandhi, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, PG Vadra, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Himachal CM Ss Sukhu, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot & others in the list. pic.twitter.com/RkfF2k0am1 — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2023

Earlier, Tripura Congress president Birajit Sinha said that the grand old party would release its candidates’ list by Jan 25. However, the list was delayed and has been released today, after a clash in negotiation on seat sharing with opposition CPI-M.

“We have already sent the candidates’ names to the party high command. The names will be discussed in the meeting of the central election committee in New Delhi. After that on January 25 we will declare the names of the candidates,” the Tripura Congress chief had said.

“We will not field any candidate in those seats where Congress may face defeat but chances of CPI-M winning those are high. So the dialogue on seat sharing with opposition CPI-M is still underway,” he said adding that he is hopeful that the people of Tripura will support this alliance.

He said that Congress and CPI-M have come together to contest the assembly elections in Tripura jointly to defeat the BJP and to “free the people of the state from the misrule of the saffron party”.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India on Wednesday announced the dates for the assembly elections in the state. The election will be held on February 16, with the results announced on March 2.