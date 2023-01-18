Tripura Assembly Election: BJP, Congress Workers Clash After EC Announces Poll Dates

Congress shared an image of a party worker allegedly undergoing check up at a hospital after the clash. (Image: Twitter/ @CongressSevadal)

Tripura's Majlishpur witnessed clashes between BJP and Congress supporters, just minutes after the Election Commission released the dates for the state's assembly election, there was a fight. Several people were injured in the fight.

Among those hurt in the altercation in Ranirbazar Mohanpur in Tripura's Majlishpur seat was Congress leader Dr Ajay Kumar.

Many of the injured party members, according to Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman, are still at the Ranirbazar police station. They haven't been taken to the hospital, he claimed, since there are so many BJP workers in the neighbourhood.

Alleging that a minister was leading the attack on the Opposition, Barman demanded that the election body separately conduct polls in five constituencies, including the Majlishpur constituency.

"Law & order has collapsed in #Tripura with elections announced in the State.Political violence continues with local MLA present the violence continued even after the attack on @drajoykumar Inc @INCTripura for @INCIndia. Will the @ECISVEEP @ceotripura take action?? @kharge," tweeted INC national secretary Szarita Laitphlang.

The Tripura Assembly polls have been scheduled for February 16, and the counting of votes will take place on March 2.