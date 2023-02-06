Tripura Assembly Election: Amit Shah To Address Rallies In Khowai, Santirbazar; TMC Promises 2 Lakh Jobs In Manifesto

The Union Home Minister will also take part in a roadshow today in the city of Agartala. (Image Credit: ANI.)

AHEAD of the Tripura Assembly election, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address two election rallies in Tripura on Monday. Shah will address two election rallies, one in the Santirbazar district of South Tripura and the other in the Khowai region of the Khowai district. The Union Home Minister will also take part in a roadshow today in the city of Agartala.

The Tripura Assembly election for the 60 seats is scheduled to be held on February 16 and the counting of votes will begin on March 2.

Before Shah's arrival in the state, Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha reviewed the preparations for Amit Shah's rally in the state on February 6 ahead of the state assembly election which is scheduled to be held on Saturday, February 16. To ensure that everything was conducted smoothly, the chief minister visited both the rally sites in the Khowai district and Santirbazar in South Tripura. This will be the second visit of Amit Shah to the state this year.

Earlier on Sunday, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) released the party's manifesto with a promise to provide two lakh jobs in five years if voted to power in the upcoming Tripura Assembly polls. The party further promised to provide as many as 50,000 jobs in the first year.

The TMC in their manifesto mentioned that if voted to power, all the existing government vacancies would be filled, and startup incubators would be established in each of the state's eight districts. The party also promised to provide Rs 1,000 per month to one lakh young people who are unemployed, including as many as 10,323 school teachers who lost their jobs in 2017 as a result of faulty recruitment practices.

The party has also promised collateral-free loans with low-interest rates under a student credit card scheme in their 42-point manifesto. It has also promised a skill university, free tablets for students in public colleges, and an annual scholarship of Rs 1,000 for students from SC and ST communities in grades four to eight.

Earlier on January 5, Amit Shah attended two Rath Yatras- one from South Tripura's Sabroom and another from North Tripura's Dharmanagar. Recently, Jagat Prakash Nadda, the national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), made a visit to the state and spoke at a public rally in Amarpur, which is situated in the Gomati district.

BJP stunned everyone after posting a massive victory in the 2018 Tripura Assembly election, which is a stronghold of the left. Following its electoral triumph, the BJP appointed Biplab Deb as Tripura's Chief Minister. Manik Saha was then appointed to the post of CM in May 2022.

The BJP is looking for another victory in the upcoming election and made an alliance with its former ally Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT), which has candidates running for five assembly seats.

(With Agency Inputs.)