Tripura Election 2023 Voting LIVE: Polling Begins Across 60 Seats; BJP, Left-Congress, Tipra Motha In Direct Fight
Tripura Assembly Election 2023 Voting LIVE Updates: Elections to the 60-member Assembly in Tripura began today with the voting for the Tripura Assembly Election 2023 starting from 7 am. The border state has been witnessing a three-pronged battle this year with Left and Congress joining hands to take on the ruling BJP government, led by CM Manik Saha. Apart from these, erstwhile royal family member Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma is also threatening the political dynamics of the state with his Tipra Motha. The BJP is contesting on 55 seats while its ally IPFT has fielded candidates on the remaining 5 seats. The Congress is contesting 13 seats while the Left Front is contesting 47 seats.
Over 28 lakh voters including 14,15,233 male voters and 13,99,289 woman voters are eligible to cast their votes across 3,337 polling stations set up in 60 Assembly segments across the border state. A total of 259 candidates are in the fray this year including 20 women candidates. Of the total number of women candidates, BJP has fielded 12 of them. The BJP had stormed to power in the last election and ousted the Left Front after its 35-year rule in the border state. BJP won 36 seats while CPI(M) won 16 seats. Congress could not open its account.
Tripura Election 2023 Voting Updates: Voting to begin shortly
People queue up to cast their votes for Tripura Assembly Elections 2023. Visuals from polling booths number 54 in Gomati.
Tripura Election 2023 Voting Updates: 28 lakh voters eligible to vote
Tripura Election Voting Live: Triangular contest brewing in the state
Tripura Poll 2023 Voting LIVE Updates: Voting to begin from 7 am
Voting for #TripuraAssemblyElections2023 to start at 7 am; visuals from polling booth 16, Maharani Tulsibati Girls' Higher Secondary School in Agartala pic.twitter.com/o1A80NU1Fv— ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2023
Tripura Election 2023 Voting Live Updates
Hello and welcome to the live blog of Jagran English. Today we will be giving you real-time updates from the voting process for the Tripura Assembly Election 2023. Stay tuned to catch more updates.