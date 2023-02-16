Tripura Election 2023 Voting LIVE: Polling Begins Across 60 Seats; BJP, Left-Congress, Tipra Motha In Direct Fight

Tripura Assembly Election 2023 Voting LIVE Updates: Elections to the 60-member Assembly in Tripura began today with the voting for the Tripura Assembly Election 2023 starting from 7 am. The border state has been witnessing a three-pronged battle this year with Left and Congress joining hands to take on the ruling BJP government, led by CM Manik Saha. Apart from these, erstwhile royal family member Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma is also threatening the political dynamics of the state with his Tipra Motha. The BJP is contesting on 55 seats while its ally IPFT has fielded candidates on the remaining 5 seats. The Congress is contesting 13 seats while the Left Front is contesting 47 seats.

Over 28 lakh voters including 14,15,233 male voters and 13,99,289 woman voters are eligible to cast their votes across 3,337 polling stations set up in 60 Assembly segments across the border state. A total of 259 candidates are in the fray this year including 20 women candidates. Of the total number of women candidates, BJP has fielded 12 of them. The BJP had stormed to power in the last election and ousted the Left Front after its 35-year rule in the border state. BJP won 36 seats while CPI(M) won 16 seats. Congress could not open its account.