Tripura Assembly Election 2023: Voting On Thursday; BJP To Take On Left And Tipra Motha In Three-Way Contest

Tripura Assembly Election 2023: Tripura is set to go to assembly polls on Thursday, February 16, after a high-voltage election campaign came to an end. The incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is in alliance with IPFT, will take on the Left-Congress combine and Tipra Motha in the northeastern state. The Trinamool Congress has also entered the fray to test its fortunes in Tripura.

The voting for the Tripura Assembly polls will begin at 7 am and will go on till 4 pm. A total of 28.13 lakh voters including 13.53 lakh women will decide the fate of 259 aspirants of whom mere 20 are women. Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Gitte Kirankumar Dinakarro declared that all preparations for the 60-member Tripura Assembly elections scheduled for Thursday had been finished.

Key Players

The BJP-IPFT coalition, the CPI(M)-Congress alliance, and the Tipra Motha, a regional party founded by the descendant of the previous royal family of the northeastern state, are the leading candidates in the elections.

- Of the 60 seats, the BJP is contesting on 55, while its ally IPFT has fielded candidates in six constituencies. There will be a friendly contest on one seat. BJP has also fielded the highest number of woman candidates - 12.

- The CPI(M) is contesting in 47 seats while its alliance partner Congress is fighting in 13 constituencies.

- The Tipra Motha has candidates in 42 seats.

- The Trinamool Congress has fielded nominees in 28 constituencies while there are 58 independent aspirants.

Key Candidates

- The BJP has nominated Chief Minister Manik Saha for the Town Bardowali seat, while it is fielding Union Minister Pratima Bhowmik for the Dhanpur seat.

- Jitendra Chadudhury, state secretary of the CPI(M), is running for the Sabroom Assembly seat.

- The founder of Tipra Motha and a descendant of the previous royal family of the northeastern state, Pradyot Debbarma, is not involved in the conflict.

Key Poll Issues

- The Left Front and the Congress emphasised the "misrule and misgovernance" of the BJP-IPFT government.

- The BJP highlighted the changes that had occurred in the northeastern state over the last five years.

- Greater Tipraland statehood demands are Tipra Motha's main election platform.

Polling Arrangements

As many as 31,000 polling personnel and 25,000 security personnel of central forces have been deployed to ensure a free, fair and peaceful election. Further, to maintain the law and order situation, 31,000 employees of the state armed police and the state police will be stationed across the state.

As part of the precautionary measures, prohibitory order has already been imposed across the state and it will remain in force till 6 am on February 17, a senior police officer said. The international and inter-state boundaries have also been sealed to prevent trouble mongers from entering the state.

(With agency inputs)